1 young person dead, another hospitalized after Avondale shooting

Officers have arrested four people in connection to the shooting that happened near Dysart Road and Brinker Drive, police said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A young person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Avondale, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene near Dysart Road and Brinker Drive where they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, the department said. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and officers pursued.

The pursuit ended in Phoenix near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street when the four suspects in the vehicle tried to run away on foot, police said. Each of the occupants that tried to run were arrested.

One of the victims from the shooting scene was pronounced dead by medical staff at a local hospital, officers said.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The medical status of the injured juvenile

The identities of the victims

The identities of the suspects

The events leading up to the shooting

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

