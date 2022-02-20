2 teens shot in north Phoenix, 1 in critical condition

Police found two victims, only identified as boys in the mid-teens, with gunshot wounds.

PHOENIX — Two teenage boys were hospitalized Sunday night after they were shot in north Phoenix.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. near 29th Street and Greenway Road.

Police found two victims, only identified as boys in the mid-teens, with gunshot wounds.

One of the boys is in critical condition while the other is expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police didn’t provide any suspect information.

Traffic along 29th street will be restricted for several hours, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

