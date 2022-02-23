Phoenix murder suspect claims he was 'high on meth' before shooting victim

Lawrence Lewis was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of killing a 40-year-old man last December in central Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A murder suspect told Phoenix police he was "high on methamphetamine" at the time when he allegedly killed a 40-year-old man last December, public records show.

Lawrence L. Lewis, 31, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing Seth Haefer on Dec. 30, 2021 near Missouri and 19th avenues. The victim died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police questioned Lewis earlier this month after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle with fake plates, court records show.

Lewis allegedly admitted to shooting Haefer, claiming he did so in self-defense. The suspect additionally disclosed he was "high on methamphetamine" when the victim was shot, court records show.

Public records indicate Lewis has previously been convicted of crimes in Illinois. The suspect was booked into jail on charges of homicide, assault, and trespassing.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.