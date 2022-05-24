Police seize 500K fentanyl pills hidden in collagen supplement bottles in Casa Grande

Officials said the women were speeding in Casa Grande when police pulled them over and found the drugs.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A traffic stop in Casa Grande ended with two women getting arrested and 500,000 fentanyl pills getting seized.

Officers with the Casa Grande Police Department stopped a black SUV for speeding on Interstate 10 Monday evening. During the stop, the officer and his K9 found approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles.

Police said a handgun and a large amount of money were also found in the truck.

The driver, 31-year-old Martha Lopez and her passenger, 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were both booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on several charges including possession, transportation, importation of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons, and child endangerment.

Authorities said two children were also in the truck and they were into the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

"The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all. It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference," said Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory.

