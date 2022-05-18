Phoenix man arrested after over $1 million worth of drugs found in vehicle

Officials said nearly 56,000 fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle along with two grams of cocaine.

HOLBROOK, Ariz — What started as a typical traffic stop by police allegedly turned into a large drug bust worth more than $1 million.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office seized an estimated $1.4 million worth of drugs from a Phoenix man in Holbrook Tuesday.

Authorities said troopers stopped a vehicle for civil traffic violations on State Route 87 at milepost 340, south of Winslow.

During the traffic stop, a police K-9 had a positive reaction while sniffing around the vehicle. Officers said they found nearly 56,000 suspected M-30 fentanyl pills and two grams of cocaine.

Officials said 31-year-old Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs.

