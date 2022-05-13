Authorities seize more than 54 pounds of fentanyl in Phoenix

Two men were arrested on Tuesday after an investigation into drug smuggling in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A search warrant at a Phoenix residence resulted in the seizure of more than 54 pounds of fentanyl pills, a pound of cocaine, and a pound of heroin.

Authorities arrested two men near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Arnoldo Anaya Preciado, 22, and Jose Lopez Osuna, 27, face multiple charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, DPS said.

During the investigation, detectives also seized a vehicle and two firearms from the residence.

