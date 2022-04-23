Woman dead, man injured after shooting in north Phoenix

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Nissa Thomas. She died at the hospital.

PHOENIX — A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in north Phoenix Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 26th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was found on the scene with gunshot wounds, according to police. She was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police later identified the woman as 35-year-old Nissa Thomas.

The 31-year-old man injured was transported to the hospital but is expected to live.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

