Woman escapes after being assaulted and trapped in west Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a woman was assaulted and held against her will in an apartment in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said the woman was being held in an apartment near McDowell Road and 83rd Avenue. The woman was able to attack the suspect, flee the apartment, and call the police, officials said.

Police later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jorge Galindo. Galindo was later booked into jail on multiple charges.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the assault and captive situation.

