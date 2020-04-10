Woman cited for campaign sign theft in Cottonwood

A citizen observed the suspect taking signs from different locations, police say.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz — Cottonwood police cited and released a woman for theft of political campaign signs that happened on Wednesday.

Officers received a report that Julie Ann Engsberg, 61, had taken some campaign signs from a neighborhood corner and put them into her vehicle, police said.

The reporting citizen followed her and found that she took the signs home and placed them in her garage, police said.

Engsberg took a Trump 2020 sign and a McSally sign.

When officers went to Engsberg's house on Friday, they were able to recover the signs. Engsberg said she had taken them to put up somewhere else, police said.