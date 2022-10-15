Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Police say that a man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting near 30th Ave. & Coolidge St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in west Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a report that shots were being fired near 30th Avenue and Coolidge Street.

When they arrived they found that multiple shots had been fired and two people were hit.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

One of the victims was a woman who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other was an unidentified man who police say later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not released information about a potential suspect.

Investigations are still underway, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed