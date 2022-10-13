Body found in west Phoenix, police investigating cause of death

Phoenix police found the man's body Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in west Phoenix Thursday morning.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person in the street.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man deceased showing obvious signs of trauma.

At this time, detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the man's death, Phoenix police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

