Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison in DUI crash that killed Valley bicyclist

PHOENIX — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison Friday in the 2017 death of a cyclist on South Mountain, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Phoenix police say Annaleah Dominguez was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist in front of her when she struck and killed 36-year-old Robert Dollar.

Police said Dominguez admitted to officers she was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash.

According to court records, police said Dominguez showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail.

After Dollar’s death, his friends and family started the Rob Dollar Foundation, a Valley-based nonprofit with the mission of raising awareness of road safety for both cyclists and drivers.

