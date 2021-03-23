Wanted man killed after shooting at Yavapai County deputies

Edward Kayer, 42, was wanted by Sedona police for allegedly firing several shots outside a restaurant after an argument with someone.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County deputies shot and killed an armed man wanted in connection to a shooting last month on Monday night.

Investigators said 42-year-old Edward Kayer of Carefree shot at deputies while they tried to arrest him for a shooting that happened last month.

On February 27, Kayer allegedly fired more than a dozen rounds outside a Sedona restaurant after getting into an argument with someone and then fled the scene.

Sedona police reported getting a tip on Monday afternoon that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and asked for help from the Prescott Valley police.

Prescott Valley police located Kayer riding a motorcycle in the area and tried to pull him over. Kayer allegedly refused to stop and took off into a sparse residential community near Legend Hills Drive and State Route 89A.

Yavapai County deputies were called in to help with the search after officers discovered Kayer ditched the motorcycle and got away on foot, investigators said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's ranger helicopter was used in the search.

A Code Red emergency notification message was sent out to neighbors in the area to let them know an "armed and dangerous suspect was in the area, along with a description of the suspect," the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement received a number of tips from the community

“We can’t thank the public enough for their help during the search for Kayer. Not only did we get numerous reports on his general location, but we also received information that Kayer made statements that he was armed and would fire at law enforcement if they approached because he didn’t want to go back to prison,” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes explained.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies got a tip Kayer was hiding in a field off of Antelope Meadows Road near Dogtown Road.

Three deputies were beginning to search the area when Kayer allegedly fired multiple shots at deputies, hitting a patrol car. The deputies took cover and returned fire after the DPS helicopter lit up the dark area, according to the sheriff's office.

“The area that the shooting took place was in an open field. It was extremely dark and our deputies were exposed, having to take cover immediately while trying to determine where the shots came from,” Sheriff Rhodes said.

“Without the aerial support from the DPS Ranger that located the suspect and put a spotlight on Kayer, our deputies could have been seriously hurt or even killed. We are grateful for their help and so thankful our deputies weren’t injured by the suspect.”

Kayer was shot and pronounced dead on scene. Kayer was convicted of manslaughter in Oregon and served 15 years in prison, according to the sheriff's office.