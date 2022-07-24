Dispute at Tempe apartment leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Tempe police said one of the victims was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a shooting the department said left a victim hospitalized and the shooter dead.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment near 8th Street and South McClintock Drive in Tempe for a person with a gunshot wound.

According to police reports, the shooting began as a dispute that resulted in two people being shot. One of the victims was found and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, police found the shooter in his apartment with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. All people involved have been located, and no officers were injured.

At this time, details are limited while detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Stay with 12News as we continue to update the story.

