Apache Junction officer shot at fleeing suspect after triple stabbing

First responders were called out to Dog Run Saloon overnight for some sort of incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing at an Apache Junction bar left multiple people in the hospital and a suspect in jail after a pursuit.

Firefighters say crews responded to the Dog Run Saloon near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road around 1:23 a.m. for some sort of incident.

They found that three people had been stabbed during a dispute.

Apache Junction police say an officer stopped a suspicious car with four people inside. Three of the people were detained, but one suspect grabbed the keys and tried to drive away.

One officer tried to stop the suspect while the car was in motion and was dragged along the road. Another officer fired at the car but missed.

The driver allegedly rammed multiple police cruisers before finally being stopped and arrested.

The officer who was dragged will be okay.

The victims of the stabbing were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Their identities haven’t been revealed.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.