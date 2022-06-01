Valley driver told police he was going 130 mph before causing fatal crash

Richard Anderson, 20, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of crashing his car in Phoenix and killing another motorist.

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after admitting to police he was driving at speeds of 130 mph before crashing his car and killing another motorist, public records show.

Richard A. Anderson of Glendale is facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash that killed 63-year-old Dion Kelly near Grand and 37th avenues.

The Phoenix Police Department said Anderson was allegedly speeding before hitting Kelly's SUV, causing the vehicle to roll over and strike a utility pole. Kelly died at the scene.

Court records show Anderson told police he was driving at 130 mph because he wanted to "check the mechanical work" he had recently completed on his car. The suspect additionally admitted to smoking marijuana a couple of hours before the crash, public records show.

Phoenix police said Anderson appeared to still be under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Anderson was booked into jail for second-degree murder, endangerment, and DUI charges.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous