Valley driver told police he was going 130 mph before causing fatal crash

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after admitting to police he was driving at speeds of 130 mph before crashing his car and killing another motorist, public records show.
Richard A. Anderson of Glendale is facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash that killed 63-year-old Dion Kelly near Grand and 37th avenues.
The Phoenix Police Department said Anderson was allegedly speeding before hitting Kelly's SUV, causing the vehicle to roll over and strike a utility pole. Kelly died at the scene.
Court records show Anderson told police he was driving at 130 mph because he wanted to "check the mechanical work" he had recently completed on his car. The suspect additionally admitted to smoking marijuana a couple of hours before the crash, public records show.
Phoenix police said Anderson appeared to still be under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.
Anderson was booked into jail for second-degree murder, endangerment, and DUI charges.
RELATED: 'We've got to do a better job': Phoenix approves safety plan to reduce rising traffic deaths
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.