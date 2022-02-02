Maricopa County judge injured after hit by car

Officials said the car failed to stop at a red light when it hit Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz.

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge was rushed to a hospital after she was hit by a car Wednesday morning, officials said

Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz was reportedly crossing the street on foot when the car failed to stop at a red light and hit her, court officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the collision happened near the intersection of 56th Street and Camelback Road.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officers said.

Mroz currently serves as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge for the court's criminal department.

According to the Judicial Branch of Arizona website, Mroz joined the department in 2004. She previously served as the assistant attorney general for the Attorney General’s liability management section, deputy county attorney for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and other high-profile roles.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous