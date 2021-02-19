Valley police departments announce 37 child, human sex trafficking arrests

The arrests were the result of an undercover operation targeting sexual predators engaged in child sex crimes and human trafficking.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced on Friday it has made 37 arrests relating to child sex crimes and human trafficking, with the assistance of other Valley departments, under "Operation Broken Hearts."

Each year, Phoenix PD along with the Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office come together for the undercover operation targeting sexual predators engaged in child sex crimes and human trafficking.

The 37 suspects arrested solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts, according to Phoenix PD.