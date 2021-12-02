FBI is asking for public help to identify armed robbery suspects

The "Jeepers Bandits" are believed to have committed six armed robberies in Phoenix and Glendale since Nov. 27, 2020.

PHOENIX — The FBI is asking for public help to identify four suspects, named the "Jeepers Bandits." The suspects have allegedly committed six armed robberies in Phoenix and Glendale since Nov. 27, 2020, officials said.

The most recent robbery happened on Dec. 4. The suspects target mostly smoke shops, but they also robbed a Cold Stone Creamery, according to officials.

During the robberies, the suspects entered businesses, posing as customers. They waited until other people left the store and then pointed weapons at employees, demanding money, officials said.

Suspect one is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 25-years-old, 5-foot-6-inces to 5-foot-8-inches. He is described as having a stocky build and black hair. During the robberies, he has worn a baseball hat, blue sweatshirt or black t-shirt, a face mask and clear latex gloves. He was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect two is described as a white male, between 20 and 25-years-old, 5-foot-9-inches to six-foot tall. He is described as having a thin build and brown hair. During the robberies, he has worn a baseball hat, an American flag gaiter-style mask and orange gloves. He was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect three is described as a Hispanic male with black hair in his early 20s with a thin. He wore red shoes, jeans and a Bronco sweatshirt.

Suspect four is described as a Hispanic male with black hair in his early 20s with a heavy build. He wore a red University of Arizona sweatshirt, blue shorts and an American flag mask.

No one has been injured during the robberies, officials said.