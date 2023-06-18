'I just want justice': Valley parents looking for answers after son's alleged killer released

Parents want justice in their 18-year-old son's shooting death months after the alleged killer was released from jail.

PHOENIX — For the past seven months, Mark Jacobo and Alma Antolin have been living a nightmare. A nightmare, they say, they wouldn't wish on anyone.

Their son, Stephen Jacobo, was shot and killed on Nov. 6 near 1700 West Emelita in Mesa. The shooting happened at a party the 18-year-old attended.

"Not only have I been hurting every day since, but to see my kids hurt," said Mark Jacobo.

"I miss him so much," said Alma Antolin. "He was very loving and he would always make it a point to reach out and tell me how much he loved me and how he appreciated how much I did for him as a mom."

Authorities said people at the party identified Joe Rim, 20, as the alleged shooter, and a few days later he was arrested by Mesa Police. Rim was booked with second-degree murder.

"It was a sigh of relief," said Antolin. "It was a weight lifted off my shoulders, a sense of peace. Justice was served for my baby."

However, Rim was soon released.

"Devastated," Antolin said. "My whole family was devastated. Knowing he was back out there and my baby wasn't with me, he was able to go back home and I didn't have my baby with me at home."

"It was rough, it was rough," Jacobo said. "For this to happen to my son, I will die trying to get my son justice. That's all I want, I will worry about dealing with it and accepting it when he gets his justice because he deserves it, he wasn't done."

Jacobo's parents say their son made a difference in the lives of everyone who met him. He loved baseball, music, and his family. He also had been DJing since he was 12-years-old and always knew he wanted to be a producer.

Months have gone by since Rim was released, and still, Jacobo's family is waiting for justice.

"I don't understand what the problem is," said Jacobo. "I've been patient, seven months and it's like come on. How long does it take to write the report?"

"I certainly understand the anguish his parents are going through wanting to see justice for their son," said Maricopa County Attorney, Rachel Mitchell.

Mitchell spoke Wednesday at her weekly press conference. She said after the arrest, the case was sent back to police because they felt more investigation was needed. Mesa police recently finished their updated report and they thought it had been re-submitted. However, it was instead waiting on a desk for review. It was finally sent back to Mitchell's office Wednesday.

"What I would say is this as an experienced trial attorney you don't want to put speed over accuracy and thoroughness," Mitchell said. "We want to get it right the first time and that's what we're doing."

Now, Jacobo and Antolin are waiting to see what happens next.

"I know in my heart that if it was your son or daughter you would do everything possible to bring justice for your baby," Antolin said. "I ask you do the same for mine."

"I just want justice, that's all I want," Jacobo said. "This kid's a dangerous kid and I definitely don't want this to happen to anybody else. Not to family, friends, worst enemies, I would never want them to experience what I'm going through."

They also are doing what they can to stay strong, because they know that's what their son would want.

"He impacted so many people's lives in such a short time," Antolin said. "He was an amazing kid."

"My kids are always there for me, but he was always the one who would stand in front of me and tell me to smile and that everything was going to be okay," Jacobo said. "He would do the same for everybody. He provided me with happiness. He was a great kid."

