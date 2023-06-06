How to protect yourself from skin cancer during Arizona's sun-drenched summers

The Arizona Skin Cancer Foundation encourages people to get skin checks and be proactive in the health of their skin.

PHOENIX — 1 in 5 -- That's the number of Americans who will develop skin cancer by age 70.

The Arizona Skin Cancer Foundation also states Arizona leads the nation with the highest number of skin cancer cases. For experts, the numbers are alarming, especially because those impacted are getting younger in age.

"It is concerning," Sarah Estrada said. "I'm seeing Melanoma in younger patients. It used to be people in their 50's and 60's and now we're seeing people in their 30's and 20's. Particularly people who use tanning beds as well. This is why early detection is so big. These people are in the prime of their lives. We're all emotionally invested in this and it's upsetting for the whole team."

Estrada is the President of the Arizona Skin Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on skin cancer prevention, awareness, and education. Their goal is to get people better access to screenings and to spread the word about the necessity of early detection.

"It's very important because the earlier the skin cancer is found, caught, and treated, the more successful the result," Mitzie Diaz said.

Executive Director, Mitzie Diaz, says the nonprofit has been around for 12 years. She says the sooner the cancer is found, the better the chance of survival.

"Just be proactive and get checked," she said. "It's simple, it can save your life and save your skin."

"It saves lives," said Estrada. "Early detection is key. You have to get people's moles and funny lesions looked at. If you're out, get it checked. If they don't find anything that's great news. At the same time, they could find something and save your life."

The skin is the largest organ of the human body so both Diaz and Estrada say it's important we do what we can to protect it. That includes wearing hats, staying in the shade, and wearing coverings. It's crucial though people wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

"Sunscreen is becoming more culturally acceptable," Estrada said. "But we're not using enough."

The recommendation is to use at least three tablespoons every two hours. However, if you go swimming or are sweating you should apply sooner. Also remember to apply to the top of the hands, ears and the scalp.

