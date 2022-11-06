Police investigating homicide in Mesa

According to early reports, people in the area heard gunshots and saw multiple people running out of an apartment where a man was found dead.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for suspects in a killing that took place in a Mesa apartment early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m. police received reports of gunshots near 1700 West Emelita. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in one of the apartments in the area.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. At this time, authorities haven't released his identity.

The person who reported the gunfire to police said that they saw several people running out of the apartment, but police said that the apartment was empty when they arrived.

Detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting, and say that they're working to identify witnesses.

Mesa Police are working a suspicious death/homicide in the area of 1700 W Emelita. Updates will be passed along when received. pic.twitter.com/ookQXYqiMs — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 6, 2022

