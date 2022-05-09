PD: Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in north Phoenix

The shooting happened Monday evening near 7th Street and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities said a suspect has been hospitalized after a police shooting in north Phoenix Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near 7th Street and Bell Road.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and fire trucks surrounding a Chili's restaurant nearby.

The Phoenix Police Department said the suspect has been transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The officer and suspect are not being identified at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.

