Two people found shot to death inside Goodyear home, police say

The incident happened Wednesday near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a Goodyear home late Wednesday afternoon.

The Goodyear Police Department responded to the call near Sarival Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors in the area tell 12News a husband and wife lived at the home with their three kids. Some kids who go to school with the couple’s children said the kids got off the bus with them from school Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect but said there was no danger to the community.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

#BREAKING @GoodyearPolice are on the scene of a reported double shooting near S. 161st Ave & Eddie Albert Way.



No word on conditions of victims.

Information expected shortly.#News #AZ #Valley #Crime pic.twitter.com/OR8UT0F3JF — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 11, 2023

