Police arrest man believed to have started multiple fires in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers have arrested a man they believe started multiple fires in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was arrested after Phoenix firefighters responded to a fire near the intersection of 1st and Jackson streets, police said. Witnesses reportedly saw the man leaving the scene.

Officers located the man near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Lincoln Street, where other smaller fires were seen, the department said. The man was holding a sharp object to his wrist and, after refusing to drop the object, was detained by officers.

The man was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted cuts to his arm, police said.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fires.

