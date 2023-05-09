Scottsdale police looking for witness in shooting case

Scottsdale police are asking the public for help identifying a possible witness in the case along with an associated vehicle.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for someone who might have information about a case it is investigating.

Police said the case involved firing a gun from a vehicle in the early morning hours of May 5. The incident happened near Scottsdale Road and Cholla Street.

According to police, a person discharged a firearm inside a black-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado or a similar vehicle.

Police are looking to identify the person pictured below as a possible witness in the case. Police are also looking for information about the truck seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the Scottsdale Police Department tipline at 480-312-8477(TIPS) or the non-emergency number 480-312-5000.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.