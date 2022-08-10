Two men injured after shooting in south Phoenix

The shooting occurred at a restaurant near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road on Saturday evening.

PHOENIX — Two men suffered critical injuries after a shooting in south Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police responded to a restaurant in the area of 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say that the suspects left the area in a car before officers arrived. There is no information on the suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.