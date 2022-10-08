7-year-old girl in Pima County kidnapped, released shortly after by unknown suspect

The 7-year-old girl was taken around 2:30 p.m. on Friday near her home.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old girl in Pima County said she was taken by an unknown person near her home and released a short time later on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Pima County Sherriff's Office responded to the area of South Nogales Highway around 2:30 p.m. for a child that appeared to be in distress. A citizen helped her and contacted authorities.

"Upon speaking with the child, she reported that she had been abducted near her home by a male in a vehicle, and was released a short time later. The child was uninjured," a release from the sheriff's department said.

Deputies said the suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a patchy beard. He has a tattoo on his back and one of a tiger with "sharp sticks" on the forearm.

He was last seen wearing all black with a white and black hat.

The suspect was driving an older two-door pickup metallic in color, possibly grey or metallic gold, with no damage, tinted windows and black interior.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or submit an anonymous tip by phone or text to 520-882-7463, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

