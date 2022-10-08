Shooting at south Phoenix gathering leaves 1 woman dead, police searching for suspects

The Phoenix Police Department said that 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca was the only person who was shot, and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One woman is dead after gunfire broke out at a gathering taking place at a south Phoenix home Friday night, Phoenix police said. Officials say they're still searching for a suspect.

Police received the shooting call just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, and arrived at a home near South 16th Street & East Broadway Road to find 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Edna was taken to a local hospital, but later died of her injuries, officials said.

According to a police report, detectives learned that there had been a gathering at the home when the shooting occurred.

Police say that Edna was the only person who had been shot, and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

At this time, authorities have not released details on a suspect and asked the public to contact the Phoenix Police with any information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed