Lori Vallow Daybell case: A breakdown of evidence in 2,500 emails released by Chandler Police

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's a case that's captivated the nation.

From an alleged doomsday cult to missing kids to dead spouses. We're talking about Lori Vallow Daybell.

As it stands now, Lori and her current husband, Chad Daybell, are both in custody in Idaho. They're each facing a variety of charges connected to the deaths of Lori's children Tylee and JJ and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in Maricopa County for the death of her late husband Charles Vallow.

Now Chandler Police is giving 12 News a look at the work that's gone into unraveling this case, in a release containing more than 2,500 screenshots from emails between Chandler Police and others connected to the Vallow/Daybell case.

Charles Vallow's Death

Chandler Police were first involved in this case back in July 2019, when Lori's brother Alex Cox called 911 to report he just shot Lori's then-husband, Charles. At first, Alex told police he shot Charles in self-defense after Charles hit him with a baseball bat during an argument.

Lori had just moved into the home in Chandler with their adopted son JJ and her daughter Tylee on Four Peaks Place after she and Charles had become estranged. At the time Charles was staying in Texas, where the family used to live.

At this point, Lori had already connected with Chad Daybell, a doomsday author in Rexburg, Idaho, and was part of a group that followed Daybell's alleged "end of times" teachings.

Police records show Charles reportedly confronted Lori about her relationship with Chad on June 29, 2019, and told her he'd tell Chad's wife Tammy if she didn't come clean.

In the emails, a relative of Lori's told police that Charles was hoping to plan an intervention along with another one of Lori's brothers, regarding Lori's darkening religious beliefs. Charles planned to fly back to Arizona for this the week of his death.

The records show Lori found out about the intervention and reached out to her brother, Alex Cox, and two other unnamed people to warn them about Charles' plan.

Lori later asked Alex Cox to stand by her for "protection." In text messages before Charles' death, she told him, in part, "Thank you for standing by me. It's all coming to a head this week."

Chandler police obtained documents connected to the religious group. Most are redacted in the release, but one details that Alex's "mission is to help Lori."

The emails reveal that a family member told police that in the weeks before his death, Charles told one of Lori's brothers that "[she] and Alex are going to kill me."

When Charles showed up at Lori's new home in Chandler that morning in July, Alex was already there. The family member emailed to police that Charles texted another one of Lori's brother's questioning why Alex would have been there. The brother reportedly responded to Charles to be careful. Charles never texted back. He'd be dead later that morning.

Body camera video from Chandler police showed Lori appeared not to be phased by her brother killing her husband. The probable cause statement said she left the home before Alex shot Charles, taking JJ to Burger King for food, then stopping at Walgreens to buy flip flops for her and Tylee before she returned to the home. Chandler police said phone records showed Alex Cox called Lori during this time before he called 911.

Chandler Police say Alex made no attempt to provide aid despite a dispatcher giving him CPR instructions on the phone. Chandler police say Charles "would have laid dead or dying for approximately 43 minutes before Alex called 911."

Emails indicate Arizona DCS could have been involved

The messages to Lori's family members weren't the first concerns Charles had with Lori.

Court testimony indicates that Chad Daybell and Lori met at a religious conference at the end of 2018 and that she became captivated with his dark, end of times ideology.

At the end of January 2019, Charles called Gilbert Police after he returned home from a business trip, claiming Lori took his truck from the airport parking lot. Charles explained he thought that Lori's religious beliefs turned radical and that he feared for his own life and his children.

Charles was trying to locate Lori so police could serve her with a mental health petition he filed.

"She needs help," he said to officers. "She needs some serious help. I want her to get help. I’m worried about her."

He also expressed concern over what Lori might do to the children.

Records show Lori gave Gilbert Police her side of the story hours later, claiming she wanted Charles out of their home because she allegedly caught him cheating.

Police say she did get the mental health evaluation and was released.

Chandler Police obtained messages over email that indicated Lori disappeared from Charles and JJ after this incident.

In emails with police, JJ's school, L.I.F.E. Academy in Gilbert, told police Charles came to the school in early February telling staff that Lori had gone "crazy" and that she had "lost it" and that she had religious voices speaking to her. He told the school he had an order of protection against Lori and that he was taking JJ to Louisiana, where his grandparents live, to be safe.

A copy of that order of protection was sent to Chandler Police by one of Charles' relatives after he died, according to emails.

The school also said it filed a report with CPS, which would be the Department of Child Services in Arizona, due to Lori being gone and the order of protection and that they "were doing our due diligence in protecting JJ."

Emails between FBI agents in late 2019 reveal DCS had an open case with the family but didn't have a lot of details on what it could be.

12 News reached out to DCS about this, but the agency hasn't responded to any 12 News questions. A spokesperson only told 12 News he'd look into it and two days later said he was waiting on attorneys.

The school indicated to police that JJ later returned to the school. In the months that followed, emails from Charles to Lori, obtained by Chandler Police, show he pleaded for her to come home and see JJ.

In an email sometime after the Gilbert Police incident, Charles writes to Lori that it'd been 38 days since he or JJ saw her and that he wanted to establish a family connection. He talks about that night in late January when he got back from a business trip to find himself locked out of the home and all of his stuff and JJ's stuff gone.

A portion of the letter is redacted, but it seems Charles could have been writing about Lori's accusation of an affair.

He writes:

"Lori if it somehow makes you feel better to make these kind of accusations, then I can't stop you. BUT for the record you and BOTH know it's ridiculous. You are my one and only for 14 years. Period."

He goes on to say that she could stay in the house and that he would leave. They could work out a schedule with JJ. And that he doesn't know what she wants because she hasn't contacted him.

In another email addressed on March 19, 2019, Charles wrote it had been 49 days since he or JJ had seen Lori. He tells her that

"I make no judgement Lori. I only want what is best for JJ and having you in his life is best for his well being an development. PLEASE come see your son or at least call. He misses you terribly and simply can not understand where you went. Please do or say something. For him. He deserves it. PLEASE. Charles"

Reports indicated Charles filed for divorce but didn't go through with it.

The couple reportedly reconciled in the months that followed these events. They were estranged but still married when Chandler Police say Alex Cox shot and killed Charles.

FBI Agents emailed Chandler police in late 2019 saying that Lori was charged with Charles' death in July 2021. Court testimony indicates that Lori met Chad Daybell.

