Lori Vallow Daybell indicted in Maricopa County for allegedly conspiring to kill fourth husband

It’s the latest twist as the serpentine case surrounding the deaths of her children Tylee and JJ is paused in Idaho.

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell was indicted in Maricopa County on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

It’s the latest twist while the serpentine case surrounding the disappearance and deaths of her children is paused in Idaho.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are currently in jail in Idaho facing murder and conspiracy charges connected to the deaths of Lori's children, Tylee and JJ, along with Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell's marriage with Charles Vallow became estranged in late 2018, and it eventually led to him filing for divorce. Afterward, Lori became enamored with Chad Daybell and starting to follow his doomsday teachings.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox at their home in Chandler in July 2019, after Alex told police he shot Charles in self-defense after Charles hit him with a baseball bat during an argument.

Cox himself died later that year in what medical examiners ruled “natural causes.”

Chandler police said investigators submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1, after coordination with investigators in Idaho.

Lori Vallow Daybell will remain in Idaho until the conclusion of that trial which was paused on June 15 after she was found “not competent” to proceed with the trial.

The trial will be paused for 90 days as doctors try to get her competent enough to stand trial. If they are not successful, her time admitted could be expanded a further 180 days.

The trial for Chad Daybell will continue as scheduled.