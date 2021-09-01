Tow truck driver in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

The shooting happened at 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 5 p.m.

PHOENIX — A tow truck driver was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after he was shot in Phoenix.

Officers were responding to a call of a situation in the area when they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, is in extremely critical condition, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers are in the area investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

