Phoenix police identify suspect in murder of 16-year-old boy

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Dupree Rollins in relation to the July 20 death of a teenage boy at an apartment complex near 25th and Glenrosa Avenues.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy last month.

Authorities said they've established enough probable cause to arrest Dupree Rollins, 18, for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy.

The victim was shot inside an apartment building near 25th and Glenrosa avenues during an altercation in the early morning hours of July 20, 2021.

Phoenix police said, Rollins may be dangerous and advised not to try to approach him.

Anyone with information can call the police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Up to Speed