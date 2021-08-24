California murder suspect apprehended in Tucson

Authorities say Clarence Johnson, 33, was detained Monday evening at a Tucson bus station after he allegedly murdered his cousin in California.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect wanted for murdering their cousin in California was apprehended by federal authorities Monday night at a Tucson bus station.

Clarence Johnson Jr., 33, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service as he was allegedly attempting to evade law enforcement by fleeing to Arkansas.

Johnson has been accused of shooting his cousin on Aug. 18 in Oakland, Calif. during a family confrontation. The suspect soon fled after the incident and authorities tracked him down to a Greyhound station in Arizona.

He was taken in custody without incident and was booked into the Pima County jail.

Johnson was also wanted for a parole violation in relation to a 2010 manslaughter conviction.

