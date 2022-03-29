Thief took taxi to rob Arizona bank, then stole car from dealership

Police say Jack Kettles, 24, allegedly stole a car shortly after robbing a Prescott bank Friday afternoon.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A suspected bank robber was apprehended last week in Yavapai County after he attempted to get away by stealing a car from a dealership under the guise of taking it out for a test drive.

The Prescott Police Department claim Jack Kettles, 24, stole over $1,100 from a local bank Friday afternoon and fled the scene by jumping into a waiting taxi.

The driver transported Kettles to a car dealership, where the suspected robber asked to take out one of the business' vehicles for a test run.

After Kettles failed to return, local authorities were notified.

Prescott police said the stolen car was located a couple of hours later on State Route 169. Kettles allegedly led police on a chase before he was apprehended on Interstate 17.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges of robbery, vehicle theft, criminal damage, and aggravated assault.

Prescott police were able to recover most of the cash stolen from the bank. The stolen vehicle sustained up to $12,000 in damages during Friday's incident.

