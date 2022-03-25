FBI arrests man in connection with multiple robberies in Phoenix area

Nicknamed by officials as the "Razzmatazz Robber," the suspect has allegedly committed four bank robberies across Phoenix since November 2021.

PHOENIX — Federal officials arrested an alleged serial bank robber on Wednesday in connection to four robberies in the Phoenix area since November 2021.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force took 41-year-old Andres Murrieta into custody without incident following a robbery at a SunWest Credit Union in Mesa, federal officials said.

In each instance, Murrieta would enter the bank, produce a robbery demand note and a paper bag for the money, officials said. No one was physically hurt during the robberies.

Murrieta faces charges in connection with four bank robberies in the Valley including:

Nov. 1, 2021: OneAZ Credit Union, 2277 West Guadalupe Road, Gilbert, Arizona

Nov. 30, 2021: First Bank, 2025 North Alma School Road, Chandler, Arizona

Dec. 28, 2021: AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union, 4330 East Juanita Avenue, Mesa, Arizona

March 23, 2022: SunWest Credit Union, 1253 South Gilbert Road, Mesa, Ariona

Officials nicknamed Murrieta the "Razzmatazz Robber" because he used a vehicle that resembled the color of the Crayola crayon known as razzmatazz.

