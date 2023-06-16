Phoenix police investigating fatal shooting near Papago Park

A man was found with fatal injuries near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds Friday morning near Papago Park.

Officers were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to 52nd Street and McDowell Road and located a man and woman who had been injured. The man, later identified as 27-year-old Kenneth Lemons was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman's injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Additionally, another man was detained at the scene but was later released.

Detectives learned that Lemons had been arguing with the other man and the woman. Both men were armed, and the shooting happened during the argument.

Investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office when the investigation is complete.

