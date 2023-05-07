Teen shot and killed inside Phoenix group home

Documents reveal the suspect lived at the home with the victim before the shooting.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old is facing several charges after police said he fired multiple gun shots into a Phoenix group home killing one person.

The victim Lashaw White,18, was living at the home near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

It was toward the end of June when court documents claim Cadence Allen went to the home and knocked on the door. Witnesses said White opened the door about a foot then Allen extended the gun through the opening and fired multiple times hitting White.

Allen was arrested a few days after the incident.

The suspect's arrest documents reveal he allegedly told investigators he did shoot white, took the car keys that were in the victim's pocket, and then drove off. Allen then reportedly told officers he disassembled the gun and discarded the pieces as he drove.

Those same documents also claim that Allen and White knew each other and had an ongoing dispute over money. Both victim and suspect lived at the group home before Allen was kicked out for allegedly having unauthorized parties and guns in the house.

The Department of Child Safety confirmed to 12News the deadly shooting did happen at a group home. It was part of the Department's Transitional Housing Program. It's contracted through the State and can operate without a license.

These types of group homes are not monitored 24/7 but do require site visits, review of individualized service plans, and staff must be properly trained.

If performance requirements are not met, the contract could be terminated.

At this time it is not know what company held the contract for this facility of if they are still operating.

On Wednesday it appeared the group home was empty.

A spokesperson with DCS said they are cooperating in the Phoenix Police Department's investigation.

