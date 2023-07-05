Phoenix PD looking for suspects in shooting that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said their investigation began at around 3:45 p.m. after reports of gunfire near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

While police were investigating that scene, a man and woman were dropped off at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

The woman died as a result of the shooting, while the man remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have identified the woman who died as 21-year-old Abriana Ma’Kehia Paxton.

According to police, the investigation revealed the shooting resulted from an argument between several individuals gathered at the shooting scene.

Other additional details about what led up to the shooting remain part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).

