PD: Glendale man arrested after shooting gun in air 100 times violating Shannon’s Law

Conrad Washington, 29, was arrested Tuesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man is in custody after police say he fired more than 100 gunshots into the air on the 4th of July, violating Shannon’s Law.

The Glendale Police Department said multiple residents called about shots being fired near an apartment complex near 61st and Olive avenues around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they observed a man holding a black rifle. He was later identified as 29-year-old Conrad Washington.

Police said Washington was eventually taken into custody after going into an apartment and coming back outside. He told police he had shot a gun 11-12 times.

A police drone was able to see shell casing on and under the apartment balcony where Washington was located.

Police obtained a search warrant and found 100 shell casings and more guns inside the apartment.

Washington had fired more than 100 rounds into the air "with no regard to where they would land." police said.

Washington is facing several charges including aggravated assault.

Police said the fired shots happened during the height of the 4th of July celebrations.

Shannon’s Law makes firing a gun into the air a felony that can bring a sentence of prison time.

The law is named after Shannon Smith who was 14 years old when she was killed by a stray bullet in the backyard of her home near Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

At the time it was a misdemeanor to negligently discharge a weapon in Arizona. But Smith’s parents worked to change that and in 2000, Shannon’s Law was passed.

