Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

Police said the teenager was taken to a juvenile corrections center, where he faces several felony charges.

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, 51-year-old Shawn Hall, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said officers checking the area contacted two people nearby that matched the description given by witnesses. During interviews with detectives, police learned the teenage male detained shot the victim before leaving the area.

