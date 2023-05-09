Suspects at large after two fatal Phoenix shootings early Tuesday

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Two men are dead and suspects are outstanding after two separate shootings in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the first scene near the intersection of 27th and Luke avenues around 3 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound, the department said. Officers also responded to a separate call for a welfare check near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive around 5:30 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead at their respective scenes. Officers have not released the identity of either of the men.

Police said suspects remain outstanding at both scenes, but did not release any details about what the suspects look like. At this time, the shootings appear to be unrelated.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.