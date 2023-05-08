It took 9 years for rape kit evidence to be tested, then another 5 years for MCSO to make an arrest

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Monday it had made an arrest in the 2008 sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the 2008 sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, who didn't live long enough to witness this breakthrough in the case.

Alexander Rzeczycki, 33, was taken into custody last week after MCSO allegedly matched his DNA to forensic evidence recovered from the 15-year-old crime.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred at a party in the summer of 2008. The victim said two males lured her into a bedroom and assaulted her before a 17-year-old boy intervened and stopped the assault.

MCSO said investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses before the case became inactive in 2009 after the victim chose not to participate in the investigation.

The victim died in May 2015.

In 2017, the agency received additional funds through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to test evidence from the 2008 case. The national initiative allocated money for agencies to process evidence from untested rape kits.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office was awarded a $1.2 million grant in 2016 for testing sexual assault kits.

The testing done in 2017 identified the DNA profile of a male, which was entered into a law enforcement database.

About a year later, Rzeczycki was allegedly matched to that DNA profile.

A Maricopa County grand jury issued an indictment against the suspect in April 2023.

MCSO is still trying to identify the other suspect and asks anyone with information to call 602-876-TIPS (8477).

