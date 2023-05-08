Operators of Phoenix stash houses sentenced to 18 years in prison

Four defendants have been sentenced to prison for their roles in running two stash houses in Phoenix where hundreds of undocumented residents were moved through.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Four defendants have been collectively sentenced to 220 months in federal prison for their roles in operating two stash houses in Phoenix for undocumented migrants, officials said.

Angelico Roa-Joachin, 43, was recently sentenced in court to six and a half years in prison after the defendant was convicted of conspiracy to harbor undocumented migrants.

Roa-Joachin was the last of four defendants to be sentenced for their involvement in the smuggling crimes.

Rafael Hernandez-Garcia, 35, was sentenced to six and a half years. Luis Alberto Calixto-Pegueros, 25, was sentenced to three years and Alexis Mejia-Zamora, 26, was sentenced to two years.

In April 2021, agents of Homeland Security Investigations found over 30 migrants living at Phoenix stash houses coordinated by the defendants.

The investigators additionally found ledgers detailing smuggling activities.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, the stash houses processed hundreds of migrants and one of these female migrants was sexually abused by three of the defendants.

"The individuals were often held in overcrowded conditions and were not permitted to leave until their families or sponsors paid the smuggling organization for their release," prosecutors said.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.