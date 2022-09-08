Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

The suspect is accused of firing multiple gunshots outside Native Grill & Wings in Mesa on May 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant.

Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.

A restaurant employee told police the suspect had approached her as she was throwing away garbage and pointed a gun at her. The suspect then ran away and got into a vehicle.

Another witness told investigators they saw the suspect drive past the restaurant and fire multiple gunshots. Some of the bullets struck the building, which had about 30 customers inside at the time, officials said.

Silent Witness released info about the suspect last month, resulting in a tip that helped investigators find Gomez.

Gomez was booked into jail on charges of committing a drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a gun.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.