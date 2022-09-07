Police launch investigation in shooting threat written in girls' bathroom at Horizon High School

Officers have not yet given any description or information on a possible suspect.

PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said.

"Phoenix Police are working with Horizon High School to ensure the safety of all students, administration staff and community members," officers said.

Officers have not yet released a description or details of a possible suspect associated with the threat. Police are planning to continue work with the school on the incident.

This is the latest in several events occurring over the last two weeks where police were asked to investigate reports of weapons or possible violence at an Arizona school.

Horizon High School is in the Paradise Valley Unified School District and is located near the intersection of Greenway Road and N 56th Street.

