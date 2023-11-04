Woman arrested after stealing and crashing Phoenix ambulance, police say

Authorities said after stealing the ambulance, the woman was allegedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Cactus and Cave Creek roads.

PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after police said she stole a Phoenix Fire Department ambulance Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said just before 4 p.m., the woman stole the ambulance from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center in north Phoenix.

Keller said the woman drove about three miles north on Cave Creek Road before crashing into other vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, before swerving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a wall near Cactus Road.

Shortly after the crash, the woman was taken into custody by Phoenix police.

Video from the scene showed debris from the multiple crashes littering the roadway. The ambulance itself was also severely damaged.

Authorities said one of the unsuspecting drivers was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Captain Keller said he believes the situation could have been much worse.

“Very lucky outcome with how many vehicles were involved. It's a super busy intersection.”

Authorities are investigating how the woman, who has not been identified, was able to steal the ambulance in the first place. They also have not said if she was a patient at the hospital or not.

UPDATE: @PHXFire says five vehicles were hit by the stolen ambulance. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The ambulance was taken at a nearby hospital from a female suspect who is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/NPcOpjfzQc — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) April 12, 2023

