DPS: Man accused of hijacking APS truck arrested after fleeing into West Valley neighborhood

DPS troopers have arrested a man accused of stealing a truck and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX — A man is in police custody after reportedly stealing an Arizona Public Service work truck and leading officers on a chase into a West Valley neighborhood.

Around 4:53 a.m. on Wednesday, an APS worker reported that their vehicle had been car-jacked on State Route 101 near milepost 3, the Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities found the vehicle and set up surveillance after the suspect fled on foot into a West Valley neighborhood.

Helicopter footage of the incident showed the stolen truck at rest in a roadside drainage canal near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The man was taken into custody around 7:24 a.m. Aerial footage showed him being taken out of a home in the area.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update the story with more information.

