'I had to do it': Woman accused of igniting fatal fire in Mesa

Court records show Stephanie Williams has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire last month in Mesa that killed a man.

MESA, Ariz. — An East Valley woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fatal residential fire last month near Power and Broadway roads in Mesa.

Stephanie Williams, 40, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing Wallace Robinson, 42, by starting a fire on June 8.

Court records show Robinson was allegedly doused with gasoline as he was lying in bed before the fire was started. The victim sustained third-degree burn injuries on 67% of his body. He later succumbed to his wounds on June 25.

Investigators noticed the odor of gasoline inside Williams' car and on rubber gloves found in her vehicle, court records show. A gas can was later discovered in the bushes near an apartment unit where Williams ran for help after the fire started.

Williams was also injured in the fire and was transported to the hospital. Police say she allegedly confessed to wanting to hurt the victim as she was being treated at the scene.

"I had to do it. He was going to kill me," Williams allegedly said.

Court records show Williams and Robinson have had a history of domestic violence issues over the last couple of years.

After the fire, Williams told police that Robinson had allegedly threatened her but didn't provide specific details.

Mesa police arrested Williams for charges of arson and murder on Thursday.

