2 injured in shooting on Gila River Indian Reservation

Fire crews from Chandler, Gila River and AFMA treated two patient with serious injuries.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police responded to a report of a shooting south of Ocotillo and Price roads on the Gila River Indian Reservation Tuesday afternoon

Fire crews from Chandler, Gila River and AFMA treated two patient with serious injuries. Both patients were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, Chandler Fire said.

A suspect is in custody and the case has been turned over to the Gila River Police Department, Chandler police said.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

